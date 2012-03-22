(Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close-Mar 22) * Castor seed future June contract eased slightly due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,495.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,522.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,629.00 High n.q. 3,680.00 Low n.q. 3,616.00 Close n.q. 3,638.00 Previous close 3,609.00 3,639.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 08:22 22Mar12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Mar 22 * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 80,000-81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-706 versus 670-708 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,629.00 n.q. At 1155 local time 3,658.00 n.q. Previous close 3,639.00 3,609.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 22 March 2012 08:22:39RTRS {C}ENDS