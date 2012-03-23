* Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a slightly firm note due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,457.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,495.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,640.00 High n.q. 3,665.00 Low n.q. 3,605.00 Close n.q. 3,640.00 Previous close 3,609.00 3,638.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 80,000-81,000 versus 85,000-86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 675-710 versus 670-706 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,640.00 n.q. At 1245 local time 3,623.00 n.q. Previous close 3,638.00 3,609.00