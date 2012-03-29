* Castor seed future March contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. June contract improved due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,425.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,425.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open 3,495.00 3,545.00 High 3,495.00 3,552.00 Low 3,495.00 3,520.00 Close 3,495.00 3,540.00 Previous close 3,515.00 3,537.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 08:45 29Mar12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Mar 29 * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 5,000-06,000 versus 15,000-16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-668 versus 645-665 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,545.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,533.00 n.q. Previous close 3,537.00 3,515.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 29 March 2012 08:45:20RTRS {C}ENDS