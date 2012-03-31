* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying interest. June contract squared off at Rs. 3,495.00 as today was the last day of the contract. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at n.q.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,425.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: March Contract June Contract Open n.q. 3,492.00 High n.q. 3,510.00 Low n.q. 3,483.00 Close n.q. 3,504.00 Previous close 3,495.00 3,484.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 09:40 31Mar12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-March 31 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 02,000-0,03,000 versus 05,000-0,06,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 642-0,655 versus 645-0,657 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract March Contract Today's open 3,492.00 n.q. At 1210 local time 3,495.00 n.q. Previous close 3,484.00 3,495.00 Rajkot Soybean oil Futures Open- March 31 * There was no transaction in the Soybean oil future contract till 12.10 p.m. Soybean oil future, in rupees, per 10 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Mar. contract Today's open n.q. At 1210 local time n.q. Previous close ------ Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 31 March 2012 09:40:18RTRS {EN}ENDS