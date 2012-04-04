* Castor seed future June contract improved further due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,402.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,347.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,575.00 High 3,645.00 Low 3,573.00 Close 3,607.00 Previous close 3,579.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 06:23 04Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open - Apr 04 * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-76,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-685 versus 640-678 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,575.00 At 1220 local time 3,573.00 Previous close 3,579.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 04 April 2012 06:23:47RTRS {C}ENDS