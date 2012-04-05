* Castor seed future market remained closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,435.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,402.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 000.00 High 000.00 Low 000.00 Close 000.00 Previous close 3,607.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 04:15 05Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 05 * Castor seed future market remain closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-61,000 versus 75,000-76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-690 versus 650-685 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 000.00 At 1220 local time 000.00 Previous close 3,607.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 05 April 2012 04:15:36RTRS {C}ENDS