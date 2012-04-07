* Castor seed future June contract declined sharply due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,435.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,435.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,625.00 High 3,638.00 Low 3,546.00 Close 3,548.00 Previous close 3,626.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to selling presure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 70,000-0,71,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 650-0,700 versus 650-0,686 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,625.00 At 1210 local time 3,580.00 Previous close 3,626.00