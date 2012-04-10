* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,330.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,360.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,536.00 High 3,570.00 Low 3,520.00 Close 3,567.00 Previous close 3,539.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 06:36 10Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 10 * Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 630-675 versus 630-680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,536.00 At 1145 local time 3,530.00 Previous close 3,539.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 10 April 2012 06:36:11RTRS {C}ENDS