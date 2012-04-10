* Castor seed future June contract firmed up due to speculative buying at
lower level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,330.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,360.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,536.00
High 3,570.00
Low 3,520.00
Close 3,567.00
Previous close 3,539.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
06:36 10Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 10
* Castor seed future June contract eased in the early trades due to lack of
speculative buying enquiries.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
1,10,000-1,11,000 versus 1,20,000-1,21,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
630-675 versus 630-680 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,536.00
At 1145 local time 3,530.00
Previous close 3,539.00
