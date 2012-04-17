* Castor seed future June contract improved due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,365.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,320.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,540.00 High 3,602.00 Low 3,524.00 Close 3,587.00 Previous close 3,547.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:34 17Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-Apr 17 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to bear short covering. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,15,000-1,16,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 630-0,675 versus 630-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,540.00 At 1210 local time 3,552.00 Previous close 3,547.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 17 April 2012 14:34:17RTRS {C}ENDS