* Castor seed future June contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a nearly steady note due to alternate bouts of buying and selling. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,335.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,347.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,558.00 High 3,571.00 Low 3,514.00 Close 3,564.00 Previous close 3,565.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:23 19Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 19 * Castor seed future June contract opened weak and dropped further in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 1,10,000-1,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 630-675 versus 630-675 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,558.00 At 1205 local time 3,538.00 Previous close 3,565.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 19 April 2012 15:23:23RTRS {C}ENDS