* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,175.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,252.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,433.00 High 3,460.00 Low 3,381.00 Close 3,390.00 Previous close 3,426.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 19:03 24Apr12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 24 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to short coverim bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 25,000-0,26,000 versus 1,35,000-1,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 615-0,640 versus 615-0,655 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]