* Castor seed future June contract gained due to speculative buying at
lower level.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,115.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,175.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Open 3,375.00
High 3,426.00
Low 3,354.00
Close 3,422.00
Previous close 3,390.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
13:08 25Apr12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Apr 25
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to
selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
1,25,000-1,26,000 versus 25,000-26,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
600-625 versus 615-640 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract
Today's open 3,375.00
At 1215 local time 3,372.00
Previous close 3,390.00
