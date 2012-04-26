* Castor seed future June contract ruled slightly firm due to speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,190.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,115.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,417.00 High 3,460.00 Low 3,409.00 Close 3,423.00 Previous close 3,422.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-April 26 * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,00,000-1,01,000 versus 1,25,000-1,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,650 versus 600-0,625 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open 3,417.00 At 1245 local time 3,446.00 Previous close 3,422.00