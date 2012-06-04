* Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to selling presure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-0,96,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 575-0,606 versus 570-0,605 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,035.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,006.00 n.q. Previous close 3,028.00 3,190.00