* Castor seed future June-September contracts moved up due to speculative buying support at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,010.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,990.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,035.00 3,165.00 High 3,050.00 3,213.00 Low 2,990.00 3,145.00 Close 3,040.00 3,207.00 Previous close 3,028.00 3,190.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:00 04Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 04 * Castor seed future June contract moved down in the early trades due to selling presure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-0,96,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 575-0,606 versus 570-0,605 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,035.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,006.00 n.q. Previous close 3,028.00 3,190.00