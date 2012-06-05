* Castor seed future June-September contracts dropped due to profit selling from
bull operators.
* Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,015.00 per quintal compared to
the previous closing price of 3,010.00 per quintal.
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Open 3,040.00 3,160.00
High 3,051.00 3,185.00
Low 2,978.00 3,135.00
Close 2,991.00 3,151.00
Previous close 3,040.00 3,207.00
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
13:16 05Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 05
* Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit
selling from bull operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
85,000-0,86,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
570-0,606 versus 575-0,606 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
June Contract Sept. Contract
Today's open 3,040.00 n.q.
At 1220 local time 3,024.00 n.q.
Previous close 3,040.00 3,207.00
