* Castor seed future June-September contracts dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,015.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,010.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 3,040.00 3,160.00 High 3,051.00 3,185.00 Low 2,978.00 3,135.00 Close 2,991.00 3,151.00 Previous close 3,040.00 3,207.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:16 05Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 05 * Castor seed future June contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 95,000-0,96,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 570-0,606 versus 575-0,606 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 3,040.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 3,024.00 n.q. Previous close 3,040.00 3,207.00