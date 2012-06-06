* Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-0,96,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 555-0,595 versus 570-0,606 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 2,985.00 n.q. At 1230 local time 3,002.00 n.q. Previous close 2,991.00 3,151.00