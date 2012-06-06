* Castor seed future June-September contracts firmed up due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 2,932.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,015.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 2,985.00 3,150.00 High 3,025.00 3,188.00 Low 2,980.00 3,140.00 Close 3,017.00 3,180.00 Previous close 2,991.00 3,151.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:30 06Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 06 * Castor seed future June contract firmed up in the early trades due to short covering from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 95,000-0,96,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 555-0,595 versus 570-0,606 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open 2,985.00 n.q. At 1230 local time 3,002.00 n.q. Previous close 2,991.00 3,151.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/