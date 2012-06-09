* Castor seed future June-September contracts declined sharply to close near to day's lowest level due to heavy selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 2,852.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,875.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 2,936.00 3,105.00 High 2,940.00 3,115.00 Low 2,858.00 3,018.00 Close 2,858.00 3,020.00 Previous close 2,946.00 3,110.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:23 09Jun12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 09 * Castor seed future June contract declined sharply in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 85,000-0,86,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 540-0,590 versus 540-0,585 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]