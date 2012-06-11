* Castor seed future June-September contracts improved due to speculative buying interest at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 2,740.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,852.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open 2,870.00 3,027.00 High 2,913.00 3,082.00 Low 2,860.00 3,020.00 Close 2,913.00 3,079.00 Previous close 2,858.00 3,020.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-0,76,000 versus 85,000-0,86,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 520-0,551 versus 540-0,590 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,027.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,052.00 Previous close 2,858.00 3,020.00