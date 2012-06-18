* Castor seed future September contract spurted up due to heavy speculative buying and short covering from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,052.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 2,997.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,334.00 High n.q. 3,423.00 Low n.q. 3,320.00 Close n.q. 3,423.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,326.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:42 18Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-June 18 * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 75,000-0,76,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 570-0,621 versus 590-0,616 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,334.00 At 1225 local time n.q. 3,352.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,326.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 18 June 2012 13:42:13RTRS {C}ENDS