* Castor seed future September contract moved up in the early trades due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,640 versus 570-0,621 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,454.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,446.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,423.00