* Castor seed future September contract increased further due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,145.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,052.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,454.00 High n.q. 3,525.00 Low n.q. 3,427.00 Close n.q. 3,525.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,423.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:53 19Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 19 * Castor seed future September contract moved up in the early trades due to continued buying support from speculators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,640 versus 570-0,621 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,454.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,446.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,423.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 19 June 2012 13:53:49RTRS {C}ENDS