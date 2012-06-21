* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,220.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,220.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,520.00 High n.q. 3,540.00 Low n.q. 3,466.00 Close n.q. 3,503.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,525.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:19 21Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 21 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 05,000-0,06,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,646 versus 600-0,655 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,520.00 At 1225 local time n.q. 3,512.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,525.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 21 June 2012 14:19:25RTRS {C}ENDS