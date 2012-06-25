* Castor seed future September contract improved further due to speculative buying support. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,195.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,170.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,525.00 High n.q. 3,597.00 Low n.q. 3,521.00 Close n.q. 3,559.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,513.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:31 23Jun12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUN 23 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 50,000-0,51,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 604-0,653 versus 590-0,660 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,505.00 At 1245 local time n.q. 3,500.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,493.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Saturday, 23 June 2012 14:31:07RTRS {EN}ENDS