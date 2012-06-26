* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,237.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,195.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,580.00 High n.q. 3,598.00 Low n.q. 3,519.00 Close n.q. 3,519.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,559.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:06 26Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 26 * Castor seed future September contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 60,000-0,61,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 595-0,667 versus 585-0,660 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,580.00 At 1215 local time n.q. 3,574.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,559.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 26 June 2012 14:06:42RTRS {C}ENDS