BRIEF-K S B Pumps says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO
* Says Milind Khadilkar appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September contract moved down due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,235.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,237.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,500.00 High n.q. 3,512.00 Low n.q. 3,437.00 Close n.q. 3,484.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,519.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:24 27Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-JUNE 27 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 60,000-0,61,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 595-0,665 versus 595-0,667 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,500.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,460.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,519.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 27 June 2012 14:24:25RTRS {C}ENDS
MUMBAI, June 6 India's tea production in April surged 31 percent from a year ago to 89.89 million kg as plucking gathered pace in top producing north-eastern state of Assam, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement.