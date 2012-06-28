* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,179.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,235.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,478.50 High n.q. 3,504.00 Low n.q. 3,434.00 Close n.q. 3,436.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,484.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 595-0,650 versus 595-0,665 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,478.50 At 1230 local time n.q. 3,463.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,484.00 ((Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3800,e-mail commodities@reuters.c