* Castor seed future September contract declined further due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,152.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,179.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Open n.q. 3,430.00 High n.q. 3,438.00 Low n.q. 3,343.00 Close n.q. 3,358.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,436.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:24 29Jun12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- JUNE 29 * Castor seed future September contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 55,000-0,56,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 590-0,645 versus 595-0,650 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Sept. Contract Today's open n.q. 3,430.00 At 1220 local time n.q. 3,410.00 Previous close 3,054.00 3,436.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 29 June 2012 13:24:07RTRS {C}ENDS