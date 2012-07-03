* Castor seed future September contract firmed up due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,067.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,067.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,388.00 High 3,401.00 Low 3,352.00 Close 3,396.00 Previous close 3,389.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:11 03Jul12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-July 03 * Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 15,000-0,16,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,620 versus 580-0,618 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,388.00 At 1210 local time 3,365.00 Previous close 3,389.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Tuesday, 03 July 2012 14:11:41RTRS {C}ENDS