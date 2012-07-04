* Castor seed future September contract improved due to speculative buying support at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,125.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,067.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,392.00 High 3,450.00 Low 3,378.00 Close 3,448.00 Previous close 3,396.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:07 04Jul12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- July 04 * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying enquiries. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 45,000-0,46,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,630 versus 580-0,620 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,392.00 At 1215 local time 3,385.00 Previous close 3,396.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Wednesday, 04 July 2012 13:07:37RTRS {C}ENDS