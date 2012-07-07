GRAINS-Wheat near 15-day high on fears for U.S. Hard Red production

SYDNEY, June 7 U.S. wheat futures rose more than 0.5 percent on Wednesday to hold near a more than two-week high as concerns about dry weather forecasts threatened production of high-protein supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.8 percent to $4.39 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a high of $4.40-3/4 a bushel - the highest since May 22. * The most active soybean futures