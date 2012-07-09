* Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 40,000-0,41,000 versus 45,000-0,46,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,640 versus 600-0,640 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,510.00 At 1225 local time 3,540.00 Previous close 3,493.00