* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 610-0,645 versus 600-0,640 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,511.00 At 1225 local time 3,470.00 Previous close 3,532.00