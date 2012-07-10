* Castor seed future September contract dropped due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. Reports of rainfall at castor seed producing areas of Gujarat depressed market sentiment. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,190.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,175.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,511.00 High 3,513.00 Low 3,451.00 Close 3,461.00 Previous close 3,532.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 610-0,645 versus 600-0,640 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,511.00 At 1225 local time 3,470.00 Previous close 3,532.00