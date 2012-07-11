* Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,640 versus 610-0,645 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,455.00 At 1225 local time 3,458.00 Previous close 3,461.00