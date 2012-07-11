MEDIA-To supply wheels to Indian Railway, feud breaks out between SAIL, RINL - Financial Express
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Castor seed future September contract increased due to speculative buying at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,157.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,190.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,455.00 High 3,522.00 Low 3,432.00 Close 3,518.00 Previous close 3,461.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract eased in the early trades due to lack of speculative buying interest. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 30,000-0,31,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,640 versus 610-0,645 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,455.00 At 1225 local time 3,458.00 Previous close 3,461.00
Jun 8 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 1680 billion rupees which includes 1380.000 billion rupees borrowed through 36 Government Bond issues,and