* Castor seed future September contract spurted up due to speculative buying and short covering from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,202.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,157.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,510.00 High 3,613.00 Low 3,489.00 Close 3,613.00 Previous close 3,518.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 25,000-0,26,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 600-0,650 versus 600-0,640 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,510.00 At 1210 local time 3,530.00 Previous close 3,518.00 