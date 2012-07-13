* Castor seed future September contract shoots up further due to speculative buying. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,315.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,202.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Open 3,610.00 High 3,721.00 Low 3,605.00 Close 3,721.00 Previous close 3,613.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future September contract increased in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 35,000-0,36,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 630-0,675 versus 600-0,650 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract Today's open 3,610.00 At 1220 local time 3,707.00 Previous close 3,613.00