* Castor seed future September contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 50,000-0,51,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 780-0,825 versus 790-0,837 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open 4,405.00 n.q. At 1220 local time 4,306.00 n.q. Previous close 4,401.00 4,850.00