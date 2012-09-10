* Castor seed future December contract declined in the early trades due to
continued selling pressure from bear operators.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
09,000-0,10,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
660-0,715 versus 690-0,740 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract December contract
Today's open n.q. 3,871.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 3,865.00
Previous close 3,699.00 3,981.00