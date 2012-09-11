* Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 9,000-10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-716 versus 660-715 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,922.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,846.00 Previous close 3,634.00 3,930.00