* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in
the early trades due to speculative buying.
* Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags:
09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous.
* Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
665-0,725 versus 670-0,716 previous
Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market,
According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange:
Sept. Contract December contract
Today's open n.q. 3,913.00
At 1210 local time n.q. 3,950.00
Previous close 3,631.00 3,920.00