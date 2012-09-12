* Castor seed future December contract, after opened on a weak note, improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 09,000-0,10,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,725 versus 670-0,716 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,913.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,950.00 Previous close 3,631.00 3,920.00