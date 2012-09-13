* Castor seed future September-December contracts declined due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,602.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,552.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,640.00 3,953.00 High 3,660.00 3,998.00 Low 3,595.00 3,881.00 Close 3,599.00 3,885.00 Previous close 3,660.00 3,959.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:06 13Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 13 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 14,000-0,15,000 versus 09,000-0,10,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,735 versus 665-0,725 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,953.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,936.00 Previous close 3,660.00 3,959.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Thursday, 13 September 2012 14:06:40RTRS {C}ENDS