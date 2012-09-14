* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-0,14,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,730 versus 680-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,895.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,913.00 Previous close 3,599.00 3,885.00