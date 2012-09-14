* Castor seed future September-December contracts firmed up due to speculative buying enquiries at lower level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,562.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,602.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,645.00 3,895.00 High 3,665.00 3,965.00 Low 3,625.00 3,890.00 Close 3,630.00 3,937.00 Previous close 3,599.00 3,885.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:30 14Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 14 * Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying interest at lower level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 13,000-0,14,000 versus 14,000-0,15,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,730 versus 680-0,735 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,895.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,913.00 Previous close 3,599.00 3,885.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Friday, 14 September 2012 14:30:53RTRS {C}ENDS