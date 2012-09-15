* Castor seed future December contract improved in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 11,000-12,000 versus 13,000-14,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-737 versus 670-730 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 3,940.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 3,957.00 Previous close 3,630.00 3,937.00