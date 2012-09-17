BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Sohna, NCR
* Says adds a new residential project in Sohna, NCR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Castor seed future September-December contracts moved up due to buying support from speculators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,657.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,607.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Open 3,705.00 4,015.00 High 3,790.00 4,109.00 Low 3,695.00 4,010.00 Close 3,790.00 4,109.00 Previous close 3,679.00 3,993.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:56 17Sep12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- September 17 * Castor seed future December contract moved up in the early trades due to speculative buying support. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 12,000-0,13,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 680-0,739 versus 680-0,737 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: Sept. Contract December contract Today's open n.q. 4,015.00 At 1210 local time n.q. 4,064.00 Previous close 3,679.00 3,993.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 17 September 2012 14:56:16RTRS {C}ENDS
Jun 5 Details of outstanding dated-securities issued by the Government of India (Part II): Security Issued on Issue size Maturity 6-Month Coupon Cutoff date in Mln Rs. Date coupon due on Price Yield (Mln Rs.) ======== ========= ======== ========= ======= =============== ================ 08.24-27(con)$ 15-Feb-07 43885.500 15-Feb-2