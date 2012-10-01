* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,487.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,618.50 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Open 3,700.00 High 3,762.00 Low 3,633.00 Close 3,700.00 Previous close 3,707.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 16:02 01Oct12 RTRS-Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open- Oct 01 * Castor seed future December contract dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 10,000-0,11,000 versus 10,000-0,11,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 665-0,705 versus 660-0,710 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,700.00 At 1210 local time 3,675.00 Previous close 3,707.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ For Related News, Double Click on one of these codes: Monday, 01 October 2012 16:02:15RTRS {EN}ENDS