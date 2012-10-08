* Castor seed future December contract firmed up in the early trades due to speculative buying. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 08,000-0,09,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 670-0,703 versus 663-0,700 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract Today's open 3,710.00 At 1210 local time 3,715.00 Previous close 3,710.00